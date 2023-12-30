Woodlawn hit-and-run crash: Child dead, parents injured on Chicago's South Side

A 6-month-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:42 p.m., police say a Chevy SUV was traveling westbound on 63rd St. when it failed to stop at a red light and struck a Ford SUV at the intersection with S. Cottage Grove. The SUVs then struck two other vehicles and came to a rest.

The Chevy's driver and a passenger – a male and female – fled the scene on foot, according to police.

A man and woman who were in the Ford were transported to University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injures, police said. A 6-month-old girl, who at the time of the accident was being taken to Comer Children's Hospital with breathing difficulties, was pronounced dead at Comer's.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the crash caused the child's death.

Nobody is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.