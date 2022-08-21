Woodlawn man facing murder charge after shooting 2 men in June

A 34-year-old Woodlawn man is facing a murder charge related to an incident that occurred on June 2.

Colby Aiknes appeared in Central Bond Court Sunday for one charge of murder, attempted murder, two weapons charges and resisting/obstructing.

Chicago Police said Aiknes was arrested in Woodlawn on Friday after he was identified as the man who shot a 41-year-old man multiple times, as well as a 39-year-old man in Park Manor on June 2.

The 39-year-old died from his injuries.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information is available at this time.