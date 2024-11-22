Chicago man accused of shooting another man in Woodlawn

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man in Woodlawn earlier this week.

Henry Brito, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Stony Island Avenue, when Brito allegedly shot and critically wounded a 24-year-old man.

Chicago police arrested him minutes later in the 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.