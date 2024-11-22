Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man accused of shooting another man in Woodlawn

By Jenna Carroll
Published  November 22, 2024 9:48am CST
Woodlawn
Henry Brito, 23

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man in Woodlawn earlier this week. 

Henry Brito, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. 

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Stony Island Avenue, when Brito allegedly shot and critically wounded a 24-year-old man. 

Chicago police arrested him minutes later in the 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday. 