Woodridge man drove drunk, fatally struck bicyclist and fled scene: prosecutors

A Woodridge man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and striking and killing a bicyclist before fleeing the scene on Sunday.

Around 5:05 p.m., police responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking around his house with a sword. Minutes later, the 911 caller told officers the man had left the home in a silver Kia.

Moments later, prosecutors say the Kia struck a light pole on Nelson Court and continued driving to westbound Green Trails Drive where the driver veered into the eastbound lanes and struck 64-year-old Michael Norton of Naperville who was riding a bicycle.

Norton was killed as a result of the impact. A witness to the crash called 911 and police arrived at the scene quickly.

The Kia fled the scene, but the driver was taken into custody near Ridgewood Road. He was identified as 33-year-old Salil Chander.

Salil Chander | Provided

Prosecutors say Chander's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.222.

"The allegations that after he had been drinking and with a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit, Mr. Chander got behind the wheel of his car, hit an innocent bicyclist, launching him into the air over the vehicle, and then, instead of stopping to render aid, fled the scene, are horrific," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

On Tuesday, Chander's bond was set at $1 million. He's been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person and leaving the scene of an accident.

He's next due in court on Sept. 1.