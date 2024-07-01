PHOTOS: Large fire destroys barn in Woodstock

A large fire completely destroyed a barn in unincorporated Woodstock on Monday.

At around 10:25 a.m., the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the 1600 block of South Rose Farm Road for a report of a barn fire.

Crews arrived at the scene within six minutes and discovered a large barn fully engulfed in flames. Downed power lines and strong winds made parts of the barn difficult to access.

The nearest fire hydrant was over two miles away, so crews had to shuttle water to the scene to fight the fire.

The Woodstock Fire called for backup due to the difficulties in fighting the blaze. It took 90 minutes to get the fire under control and an additional two hours to extinguish it. Quick actions by firefighters saved two other structures on the property, officials said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

The barn is considered a total loss, with initial damage estimates exceeding $1 million.

Officials said the barn was used for storage and did not house any animals. No injuries were reported.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but it remains under investigation.