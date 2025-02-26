Illinois crash: Multiple vehicles involved; three people injured, 1 critically

The Brief A three-vehicle crash on Kishwaukee Valley Road in unincorporated Woodstock left three people injured. A 19-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in unincorporated Woodstock that left three people injured Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 15200 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road in Seneca Township, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped eastbound, waiting to turn into a driveway, when a 2000 Ford van failed to stop and struck the Chevrolet’s left rear. The Ford then veered into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2019 Honda CRV.

The 19-year-old woman driving the Ford was transported to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital before being airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she remains in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the Ford was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital and is in good condition.

The 37-year-old man driving the Honda was also transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he is in good condition.

The 62-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was not injured.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.