Woodstock fatal crash: Truck hits tree, investigation underway

The Brief A man was killed when his truck struck a tree Tuesday morning in Woodstock. The crash happened on Kishwaukee Valley Road just before 8 a.m. Police and crash investigators are looking into the cause.



One person died Tuesday morning when a pickup truck left the road and hit a tree in Woodstock.

What we know:

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District says it responded around 7:51 a.m. to the 13600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road for a reported crash with entrapment. Crews arrived within minutes and found a pickup truck off the road, wrapped around a tree in a yard.

Paramedics determined the driver—an adult man and the vehicle’s only occupant—had died at the scene. No other hazards were reported, and fire crews cleared the area by 8:15 a.m.

The Woodstock Police Department, with help from the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistance Team, is investigating what led up to the crash. The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s name.