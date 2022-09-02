WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View for 60th year

Call it a unique, or weird, tradition. Call it, "WOOGMS."

The parade on the North Side, where everybody marches and nobody watches, returns Labor Day.

This is the 60th year.

WOOGMS stands for Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society.

So, how did WOOGMS get its start?

Back in 1963, a man named Al Weisman wanted to show his patriotism, and have some fun.

So, he gathered his son and a few friends, grabbed an American flag and started marching around the block.