World's largest American flag goes on display at Chicago Macy's

Macy's in Chicago is unfurling its massive annual display of patriotism.

The largest American flag in the world was raised inside the State Street store on Friday.

It's a tradition that goes back to 1916 when Macy's was Marshall Fields.

The flag, which is a 2003 replica of the original, covers 5,000 square feet.

It will hang in the north atrium at the corner of State Street and Randolph Street through Labor Day on Sept. 6.

