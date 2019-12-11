Worshipers make annual pilgrimage to shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in suburban Chicago

Many people are making the pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in suburban Chicago ahead of a massive Catholic celebration.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit this shrine over the next 24 hours, looking for hope and thanking the Virgin for many blessings.

Wednesday marks the first night of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. People come from all over Chicago, the state and the country -- some traveling on foot for days. The suburban shrine is the most visited in the country.

For the next 24 hours, the location will host a massive celebration honoring The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday marks the annual Feast Day and is meant to celebrate Saint "Juan Diego" being visited by the Virgin Mary in Mexico in 1531. Worshippers come bearing roses and gifts, placing the items at the feet of the shrine and praying to the Virgin.

Masses started at 6 p.m. and will go throughout the night in Des Plaines.