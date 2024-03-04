Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged in SW Side shooting: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Wrightwood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Ceceilia Wilson (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is facing charges in a shooting in Wrightwood on the city's Southwest Side last month. 

Ceceilia Wilson, 52, was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting in the 2800 block of West 87th Street that left a man seriously injured. 

Wilson allegedly shot a 57-year-old man on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. 

She was arrested in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue and charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

Her detention hearing was scheduled for Monday. 