Chicago woman charged in SW Side shooting: police

article

A Chicago woman is facing charges in a shooting in Wrightwood on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Ceceilia Wilson, 52, was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting in the 2800 block of West 87th Street that left a man seriously injured.

Wilson allegedly shot a 57-year-old man on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m.

She was arrested in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Her detention hearing was scheduled for Monday.