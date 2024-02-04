Car crash in Wrigleyville leaves 6 people injured: CFD

A car crash in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood sent six people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a crash at 1123 W. Addison St. around 2:45 a.m.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai SUV westbound when she struck a Buick SUV driven by a 39-year-old man. The initial crash caused the Buick to hit two parked cars – a Toyota SUV and a Chevrolet SUV.

The Toyota was occupied by a 29-year-old man and two women, ages 28 and 33.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital. A 36-year-old man who was in the Hyundai as well was transported to Weiss Hospital.

Police say the driver of the Buick was taken to Swedish Hospital as well as his 35-year-old male passenger.

The two female passengers of the Toyota were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The victims were transported in stable condition. One other person refused medical care at the scene.

Police say the woman driving the Hyundai was issued two citations.