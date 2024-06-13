YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Peloton announce partnership

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Peloton announced a partnership Monday that will give YMCA members access to the perks of Peloton equipment and its apps at YMCA sites across Chicago.

The partnership, the first of its kind, will allow YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago members to participate in workouts using Peloton Bike+ or Peloton Row equipment available at each of the 14 YMCA Community Hubs.

"No matter where you are or what kind of regimen you’re looking for, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Peloton have you covered — giving your gym time a boost and helping you get moving," Dori McWhorter, President and Chief Executive Office of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago said.

YMCA of Metro Chicago members 18-years or older will have access to Peloton App One along with their YMCA membership. The app provides activity tracking, programs, challenges and a variety of workouts.

"We are immensely proud to expand our partnership with the YMCA of Metro Chicago, marking a significant step forward in our mission to help people live their healthiest and happiest lives," Greg Hybl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Peloton for Business said.