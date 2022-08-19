YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's office disabled

The YouTube account of the Cook County Judge's Office was disabled Friday.

The account is used to provide public access to court proceedings.

The office was notified by Google that it was disabled due to ‘unspecified violations of unspecified YouTube Community Guidelines.’

According to the Office of the Chief Judge, it is not aware of any instance that would have led to the account being disabled.

However, the office did note that court proceedings are sometimes graphic in nature and may not be suitable for all audiences.

The office has filed an appeal with YouTube.