Zion Alvarez: Chicago teen reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Dec. 1.

Zion Alvarez was last seen in the 6800 block of S. Washtenaw Ave., which is in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. He was wearing a black coat, black polo shirt, and khaki pants.

However, police say Alvarez may now be wearing a white coat.

He's described as a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.