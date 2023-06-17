1 injured in Zion apartment building fire

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Zion Friday evening.

Zion Fire & Rescue responded to a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 4200 block of White Pine Lane.

When first responders arrived there was no smoke visible from the exterior of the structure.

Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions in the common hallway. The unit where the blaze began was well involved with fire.

Additional crews were called to the scene.

The first crew did a search of the apartment and found a single victim. They were transported to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition.

The fire was put out before it spread to other units, officials say.

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.

The damage was estimated at $80,000. No other residents were displaced.