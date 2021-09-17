Zion man found fatally shot in home

A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Zion home Friday morning.

Zion police said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Joanna Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found the 31-year-old man shot and critically wounded.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

During an investigation into this incident, police said the man was inside his home when a person, or persons, fired several rounds into his home from outside.

At least one of those rounds struck the man, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Zion Police Detectives at 847-872-8000, or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.

You can also submit tips online here: http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.