Zion man gets more than 13 years in prison for conspiracy to support ISIS

A Zion man was sentenced by a federal judge Friday to 13 and a half years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to support the Islamic State.

Edward Schimenti, 39, was convicted by a jury in 2019 on one count of conspiring to provide material support and resources to ISIS, and one count of making false statements to the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Schimenti’s co-defendant, Joseph Jones, 39, was previously convicted of the conspiracy charge and sentenced to 12 years in prison last month, the attorney’s office said.

The FBI opened an investigation into Schimenti based on his activity on social media advocating for violent extremism in support of the terrorist group, prosecutors said.

In 2015, Schimenti began meeting with undercover FBI employees and individuals. During these meetings, Schimenti discussed his devotion to ISIS, prosecutors said.

Then, in 2017, Schimenti gave cellphones he thought could be used to detonate explosive devices in ISIS attacks overseas to one of the informants, prosecutors said.

In April of that year, Schimenti drove an informant to O’Hare Airport thinking he’d be traveling to Syria, prosecutors said.