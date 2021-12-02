Zion shooting sends two men to hospital, one in critical condition: Police

Zion police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Wednesday.

According to police, around 8:07 p.m., the department received two emergency calls reporting gunshots in the 1800 block of Thompson Avenue.

When officers arrived, police say they found two men shot in a car, and immediately began to administer first aid. One man is receiving treatment at Vista Medical Center, and the other was transferred to Advocate Luther General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

None of the victims have been identified at this time.

The offender(s) fled the scene before police got there. It is believed that the victims in this incident were targeted, and police said there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community.

Zion Police Department requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force (LCMCTF) to assist in the investigation. This incident is being actively investigated by Zion Police Department and Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/ or 847-662-2222.