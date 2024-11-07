Grill up the perfect porterhouse steak with Weber
This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.
CHICAGO - This Orange Friday, fire up the grill and get ready for the ultimate tailgate treat!
Weber is serving up a mouth-watering recipe just in time for the Bears game on Sunday: the classic Porterhouse steak.
Here’s Weber’s go-to method to ensure your steak is grilled to perfection.
Weber’s Porterhouse Steak Recipe
What You’ll Need:
- A 40 oz. Porterhouse steak from the butcher
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Meat thermometer
Step-by-Step Instructions:
Prep the Steak: Start with a fresh, 40 oz. Porterhouse steak.
Season Well: Coat the steak with a light layer of oil, then generously season both sides with salt and pepper.
Cook Low and Slow: Begin grilling the steak over a low temperature.
Finish with a High-Heat Sear: Once the steak is nearly done, crank up the heat for a final sear.
Use a Meat Thermometer: To ensure perfect doneness, check the temperature with a meat thermometer.
Let it Rest: After taking the steak off the grill, let it rest for a few minutes.
Grab your steak, fire up the grill, and get ready to cheer on the Bears with a feast that’s as bold as the game ahead.
