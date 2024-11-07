Grill up the perfect porterhouse steak with Weber

This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

This Orange Friday, fire up the grill and get ready for the ultimate tailgate treat!

Weber is serving up a mouth-watering recipe just in time for the Bears game on Sunday: the classic Porterhouse steak.

Here’s Weber’s go-to method to ensure your steak is grilled to perfection.

Weber’s Porterhouse Steak Recipe

What You’ll Need:

A 40 oz. Porterhouse steak from the butcher

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Meat thermometer

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Prep the Steak: Start with a fresh, 40 oz. Porterhouse steak.

Season Well: Coat the steak with a light layer of oil, then generously season both sides with salt and pepper.

Cook Low and Slow: Begin grilling the steak over a low temperature.

Finish with a High-Heat Sear: Once the steak is nearly done, crank up the heat for a final sear.

Use a Meat Thermometer: To ensure perfect doneness, check the temperature with a meat thermometer.

Let it Rest: After taking the steak off the grill, let it rest for a few minutes.

Grab your steak, fire up the grill, and get ready to cheer on the Bears with a feast that’s as bold as the game ahead.