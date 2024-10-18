Tailgating season takes a flavorful turn with Weber’s apple grilling tips

This Friday, tailgating season got a tasty upgrade, courtesy of Weber!

Weber Grill Master Jason Pruitt showed how to grill an Illinois favorite—apples—adding a sweet, smoky flavor to elevate your game-day spread.

Whether you're a grilling pro or a beginner, you can whip up a delicious apple and pork chop dish that’s sure to be a hit with the crowd.

Cider-Brined Pork Rib Roast with Roasted Apples and Onions

Brine

2 cups water

½ cup kosher salt

½ cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 rosemary sprigs

2 thyme sprigs

4 cups apple cider

1 pork rib roast, with 8 bones (6 to 8 pounds), chine bone removed, fat cap trimmed to ¼ to ½ inch thick, bones frenched

Rub

3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tart-sweet apples (e.g., Granny Smith or Gala), cored and quartered

3 medium yellow onions, quartered

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 rosemary sprigs

2 thyme sprigs

Special Equipment

In a large saucepan bring all of the brine ingredients, except the cider, to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. Remove from the heat, add the cider, and cool to room temperature. Place the pork in a deep pan or container just large enough to hold the pork. Pour in the brine. Cover the pan and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours. One hour before grilling, remove the pork from brine, discard the brine, and pat the pork dry with paper towels.

In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients. Smear the rub all over the pork. Let stand at room temperature while you prepare the grill.

Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (350° to 400°F).

In a large bowl combine the apples, onions, oil, salt, and black pepper and stir to coat.

Place the pork in a large grill pan. Spread the apples and onions around the pork. Scatter the rosemary and thyme sprigs over the vegetables.

Grill the pork over indirect medium heat, with the lid closed, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the roast registers 145°F 1 1/2 to 2 hours (or your preferred doneness), turning every 30 minutes and stirring the apples and onions to cook evenly. If the apples and onions are softened and slightly caramelized before the pork is finished cooking, transfer them from the grill pan to a separate baking dish, loosely cover with foil, and let stand at room temperature indoors.

When the pork is ready, transfer the roast to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let rest at room temperature, indoors, for 20 to 30 minutes.