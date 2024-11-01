Weber and Sweet Baby Ray’s join forces for tailgate perfection

This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Tailgaters, take note!

This Orange Friday promises to bring the ultimate in flavor as grilling giant Weber teams up with barbecue sauce legend Sweet Baby Ray’s to present this week’s standout recipe: mouthwatering ribs.

Whether you’re prepping for game day or just looking to elevate your weekend, this collaborative recipe is set to make your tailgate the talk of the parking lot.

Here’s how you can create your own tailgate masterpiece:

Recipe: Sweet Baby Ray’s Ribs

Ingredients Needed:

Charcoal grill

Rack of ribs

Duce’s Wild Rub (for seasoning)

Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce

Step-by-Step Directions:

Set up the charcoal grill for indirect cooking. Prepare the ribs by removing the membrane for tender, fall-off-the-bone results. Season generously with Duce’s Wild Rub, ensuring an even coating on all sides. Cook on indirect heat for three hours, allowing the flavors to deepen and the meat to become juicy. Brush on Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce during the final 20 minutes of cooking to achieve a caramelized finish.

With these simple steps, you’ll be ready to serve up a plate of ribs that are sure to impress friends and fellow fans alike. This weekend is shaping up to be a tailgater’s dream – don’t miss out on crafting the perfect BBQ centerpiece!