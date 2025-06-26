2025 NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls trade down with Los Angeles Lakers in second round

The Chicago Bulls have made a draft-day trade after all.

The team acquired the No. 55 overall pick in the NBA Draft and cash considerations from the Lakers for the No. 45 overall pick, according to ESPN.

What we know:

The Bulls entered the second day of the NBA Draft on Thursday with just one more pick, which was at No. 45 overall. To move 10 spaces back, the Bulls took on some money from the Lakers.

This move gives the Bulls more flexibility this summer as they try and negotiate an extension with restricted free agent Josh Giddey.

This also comes after the Bulls perused a few potential trades in the first round with their No. 12 overall pick.

"We looked at several options, both moving up and moving back," Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said Wednesday evening. "We were in contact with three, four teams but as the board moved, we felt comfortable a good player would be available."

Timeline:

If anything, the Bulls could use the No. 55 overall pick to add a player that fits how the Bulls want to build their roster.

That starts with player development, something Eversley stressed plenty of times on Wednesday night during his draft press conference.

"We’ve seen encouraging growth from our young core, and we’re going to keep pushing," Marc Eversley said. "Building something great, making it last, it takes a long time. It takes planning, patience and doing the hard work without taking shortcuts."

Day 2 Targets:

The Bulls won't have an extensive list of targets in the second round, but here are a few names to consider:

Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer

Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard

Italian league forward Saliou Niang

Auburn center Johni Broome

Michigan center Vladislav Goldin

Goldin and Broome are experienced college players who might not have a high ceiling, but bring plenty of college production.

Barnhizer is a developmental player who could factor in on the defensive side of the ball. Nembhard could factor into the point guard rotation, depending on who the Bulls move this offseason.

Niang is a wing player who has a knack for rebounding, plus he would be a draft-and-stash player that would keep a roster spot open.