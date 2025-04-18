2025 NFL Draft Chicago Bears prospect profile: Penn State TE Tyler Warren

With the 2025 NFL Draft one week away, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 10 overall pick. They'll have a chance to get one of the best players in the NFL Draft.

Here's a profile on potential draft prospect Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who was one of the best players in college football last season.

NFL Draft Prospect: Penn State tight end Tyler Warren

2024 Stats: 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, 12 total touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing)

There was a time before Tyler Warren played USC and a time after Tyler Warren played USC. The Nittany Lions' tight end was working his way onto the college football scene after recording 49 receptions, 606 yards and 11 touchdowns in four years in State College.

In 2024, Warren had a 146-yard game against MAC team Bowling Green. Four weeks later, Warren set a program record for receptions and yards in a single game by a tight end against USC. He caught 17 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown against the Trojans. From there, Warren's stock rocketed sky high. Now, he's favored to be a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren is much more than just a receiver, though.

He came into a Penn State program that developed the likes of Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange, Zack Kuntz and Theo Johnson, who are all on NFL rosters. Warren is the best of them all.

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound tight end needs multiple players to bring him down. He uses this frame to block, which is almost like a sixth offensive lineman. He also threw a touchdown and ran for four touchdowns, too. If there was an offensive player on the Penn State roster who did a lot, they still didn't do as much as Warren did.

Warren might need to develop more as a route runner and a blocker, but there are ample opportunities to grow in those regards at the next level. Warren wouldn't usurp Cole Kmet as a tight end in Chicago, either. Head coach Ben Johnson likes to use two-tight-end sets in both the run game and the passing game.

Warren is such a talented prospect, he can line up at the line of scrimmage, in the slot, out wide, in the backfield and in the wildcat formation. He's so versatile, calling him a tight end almost seems limiting for a player that can be used in a myriad of ways.

Johnson, known for his creative offensive play calls, could find some fun ways to utilize Warren.

Projected Draft Range: Top-15, the Bears will most likely need to use the No. 10 overall pick to select Warren, if he's still there by the time the Bears pick.

Chicago Bears 2025 Draft Needs

Three biggest needs: OT, S, EDGE

The Bears could also use: Backup QB, TE, RB

This kind of selection would be a secondary need, as Kmet has been the established top tight end in Chicago since he was selected in 2020, but it's hard to turn down a player of Warren's caliber. He can catch and make plays at a high level. He's also a high-level blocker.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks

Here is where the Bears will pick in the 2025 draft.

The Bears did not receive a compensatory draft selection for this draft.

First Round: 10

Second Round: 39 (from Panthers) and 41

Third Round: 72

Fifth Round: 148

Seventh Round: 233 (from Bengals) and 240 (from Browns)