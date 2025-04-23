2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Preview: Could the Chicago Bears move up from No. 10 overall?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was candid about the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I think this one's going to be a little wild," Poles said.

Let the games begin, then. The Bears have their needs, their Plan A and Plan B, ready for this weekend.

Here's what to know about the Bears before they head into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Bears' plans for the first round are clear

Poles has been clear about how he's evaluated the draft board this year.

There are a handful of blue-chip prospects, or the players the Bears view as the most talented in the class, available in this draft. After that, there are 60 to 70 players who are in the next tier of talent and can help a team in the future.

This is a stark contrast from the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Bears also won't have the No. 1 overall pick, where they'll dictate the start of the draft and the No. 9 selection where they can add a second playmaker.

"The amount of top-tier talent, while it's good, the volume isn't necessarily there," Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham said Tuesday. "I feel like there's a few clumps of players that are really good, but they're similar in terms of value. There's good depth in certain positions."

That doesn't mean the Bears should shy away from their main goal, which is to add a player who can make an impact from Day 1 at Halas Hall.

The Bears are confident they can do that, one way or another.

"There's a large pool of very good football players," Poles said Tuesday. "Then I think you can do some different things to get more players that are going to be able to come in and help your team quickly."

Will the Bears move up from No. 10 overall?

The Bears have identified their top prospects. They might have to go up and get them.

That's becoming the consensus around the league, too. The Bears are reportedly getting more aggressive, and are a team to watch in terms of moving up inside the top 10 to get their pick.

That's on the table for the Bears.

"It depends on what the cost is, who the player is, the value, all those sorts of things," Cunningham said. "We're weighing those right now, but we'll see come draft night."

The Bears have been aggressive before. They traded back into the draft last year to acquire Austin Booker, and traded up in the 2023 draft to acquire Tyrique Stevenson. It makes sense they'd make calls ahead of Thursday.

However, the risk has to match the reward. This is also a deep enough draft where the Bears can stand pat and still let things fall as they may.

"They can be patient and let it fall to them," NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday.

The Bears options at No. 10 overall

The Bears have brought in Mason Graham, Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty and Shemar Stewart for top-30 visits. Tyler Warren has been connected to the Bears, too. Expect one of these players to get a call from the Bears on draft night.

This aligns with the Bears' ability to select the best player available as opposed to their biggest needs.

Right now, the Bears' biggest needs are a left tackle, a pass rusher, a running back and linebacker depth. Jeanty, Graham, Stewart and Campbell fit those needs. However, Graham, Campbell and Jeanty will most likely be gone by the time the Bears select. Tight end isn't a need, but would give Johnson another tight end to use in his two-tight-end sets.

There's a chance both Warren and Stewart are available at No. 10, which means the Bears have a choice to make: Trade up, trade down or select a player.

Is there a worst-case scenario for the Bears?

There would need to be a situation where the Bears come away from the first round without a player that will see significant playing time in the 2025 season. Considering how deep this draft is at pass rusher and offensive linemen, that will be tough to do.

The only way the Bears hit a worst-case scenario is if they trade back and acquire a player that won't factor into their 2025 plans immediately. That would go against the Bears' plans.