Ashton Jeanty revels in relationship with Chicago Bears: 'I think they're willing to trade up'

Of all the pre-draft visits Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty went on, the visit he had with the Chicago Bears stuck out the most.

Sure, they have Caleb Williams. Sure, they have offensive mastermind Ben Johnson.

But Jeanty, the day before he hears his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, recalled the most significant parts of his visit being about more than football.

"It's more than football over there," Jeanty said.

Jeanty said Wednesday he met with Johnson, general manager Ryan Poles and running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. The conversations with Johnson and Poles helped establish the football side right away.

From those talks, Jeanty saw the Bears were interested in him as a back who could do it all, instead of a guy that has just one skill.

"The way I play football, being a three-down back," Jeanty said. "Catching the ball, running the ball, being able to protect the QB, protect the A-gaps. I feel like that fits into pretty much any scheme, right? Definitely the type of player they would like to add to their roster."

However, when Jeanty met Bieniemy the conversations shifted from football to prior experiences and then life outside the game.

"We talked about a lot," Jeanty said. "Life, family, he talked about all the different guys that he coached, his experiences and then I did as well through my football career.

This stuck with Jeanty. He's connected with a staff that needs a running back.

But, there's a small issue for the Bears. Jeanty thinks he'll be long gone before No. 10 overall, where the Bears pick. Still, that shouldn't dissuade the Bears from trying to land Jeanty in a trade.

"I feel like I'm gone before," Jeanty said. "I think there's a high need for running backs in those teams in that area. I think they're willing to trade up for a guy like me."

Experts and pundits agree that Jeanty would fit with the Bears and Johnson's offensive system. Johnson employed two running backs in Detroit – David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs – with great success.

Gibbs was a top-15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, too.

Either way, Jeanty, who had a fantastic year as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and ran for well over 2,000 yards, is elated to be in this position.

"Just excited to see where I'm going," Jeanty said.