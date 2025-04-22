What we heard from the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall before the 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft looming, here's what we heard at Halas Hall on Tuesday from the Chicago Bears about the draft, recent extensions and potential future moves.

The Bears are preparing for anything on Thursday

The Bears are picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft for the third-straight year.

This year, however, is a little different from the previous drafts. Namely, the Bears have plenty of scenarios on their mind where things could quickly change.

"I think this one's going to be a little wild," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said.

In terms of what could change, Poles alluded to impending or potential trades that could shake up the top 10.

It's impossible to predict at this point. Whatever isn't official is just a rumor, but Poles was confident in expecting some fireworks to fly on Thursday night because he sees the draft being as deep as it is.

"There's going to be a lot more movement than there has been in the past," Poles said.

The good news for the Bears is they don't need to get involved with any of the chaos.

"We'll be prepared for all the scenarios that could pop up," Poles said.

The Bears will be reactionary on Thursday, but will stay within reason

Whatever chaos does happen in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears can react accordingly to it. They've planned out a handful of scenarios.

If one of those scenarios means one of the Bears' top choices is within striking distance, Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was clear the team will weight every variable before making a move.

"Depends what the cost is, who the player is, the value," Cunningham said. "We are weighing those right now."

It's fair to assume the Bears will target the players they have listed as blue-chip prospects. These are the players they grade the highest, and the Bears only see a handful of these players.

After that, the team sees a drop in talent, but there's a considerable amount of other players – Poles said 60 to 70 at the NFL Owner's Meetings – they consider to be in the second tier of talent.

If the Bears do move up, they'll be reserved. There's no need to give up a lot of picks to acquire a player when there are multiple needs the team needs to address.

If a scenario comes up where the Bears think about moving up, the team will do its due diligence. But, that's also an "if" and not "when."

"We'll see on draft night," Cunningham said.

After Gordon and Edwards, Joe Thuney should be next

Poles has been up front about what he wants to get done.

In 2024, it was locking up Jaylon Johnson with a long-term deal. He accomplished that in March 2024 shortly after putting the franchise tag on him and having said Johnson wasn't going anywhere.

Kyler Gordon's extension was next, and Poles got that done after free agency. TJ Edwards got his extension done, too.

Now, the attention will soon turn to offensive lineman Joe Thuney. The Bears acquired him in a trade this offseason, but Thuney, one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the league, has one year left on a deal he signed with Kansas City before the 2021 season.

Poles let everyone know what's next for him after the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I would definitely say that’s one of the priorities moving forward," Poles said.

Ben Johnson is getting players to buy in quickly

TJ Edwards was asked if he felt like he outplayed the three-year contract the Bears gave him ahead of the 2022 season.

Those feelings existed, but another one permeated ahead of it all.

"I wanted to be here," Edwards said on Tuesday.

Edwards signed a two-year extension, the team announced last week. Reports say it was worth $20 million.

The money is worth it, but the chance to remain in meant a little extra for the Lake Villa native Edwards. He wanted to be a part of what's currently brewing at Halas Hall.

In a short amount of time, Johnson has found a way to get players to buy in. A way he's done that is with authenticity in how he conducts himself, and in how the other coaches he's amassed on his staff conduct themselves, too.

Rome Odunze was elated to hear Antwaan Randle El rated him as the best receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft Class. Cunningham also attested to the authenticity Johnson has and how he makes front office jobs a lot easier.

Johnson is also personable with the players, which was evident when he jabbed at TJ Edwards for falling for the Stumble Bum play he called against the Bears when he was the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

"If you didn’t take the cheese on that Stumble Bum play, I don’t know if I would’ve got this job," Johnson said jokingly.

Seeing that come to the forefront is why Edwards opted to take the extension when the Bears offered.

"Winning here is different," Edwards said. "I want to be part of that group to do something special."