FOX 32 Chicago final 2025 NFL Mock Draft: The Chicago Bears get their playmaker as the top 10 comes clear

It’s nearly time. The speculation is about to come to reality in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we’ll soon know who the Chicago Bears will take at No. 10 overall.

With the NFL Draft just days away, FOX 32’s final edition of a 2025 NFL mock draft.

FOX 32 Chicago Final Chicago Bears NFL Mock Draft

Last mock draft selection: QB Cam Ward

It seems Ward has been trending towards Tennessee for months now. He’s been the best quarterback in the draft, and, barring any shocking last-minute moves, should be the No. 1 overall pick for a team that’s been in quarterback purgatory since the end of the Ryan Tannehill era.

Last mock draft selection: QB Shedeur Sanders

I posed a question to The Athletic’s Nick Baumgartner last week: Would you rather take a quarterback prospect that isn’t the best in the draft, or a player who has a better chance at being a 10-time Pro Bowler? Travis Hunter is the latter.

3. New York Giants – Abdul Carter, EDGE – Penn State

Last mock draft selection: WR/DB Travis Hunter

The Giants could roll a few different ways here. Mason Graham has been picking up steam at this spot, but the Giants could create a pass rush in New York with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Carter that would allow the New York defense to turn the heat up on opposing quarterbacks from multiple angles.

4. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT – LSU

Last mock draft selection: Edge Abdul Carter

New England would love if Carter fell to No. 4, but the consolation prize is the best offensive lineman in the NFL Draft. Short arms be darned, the Eagles showed the NFL why it’s important to invest in the offensive line during the 2024 season. Especially if it means protecting a young quarterback like Drake Maye.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Armand Membou, OT – Missouri

Last mock draft selection: DL Mason Graham

Some think Ashton Jeanty could go here, which makes sense considering Travis Etienne’s struggles in 2024. However, the Jaguars need to do what they can to protect Trevor Lawrence. Membou can play wherever Jacksonville needs on an offensive line that needs an influx of talent.

6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB – Boise State

Last mock draft selection: RB Ashton Jeanty

In the last week, Raiders general manager John Spytek said, "There's certain ways to build a team, and I don't know where we got to a place where we don't feel like running backs are valued." We opt to take him at his word, as the Raiders take the running back of the future in Vegas.

7. New York Jets – Mason Graham, DT – Michigan

Last mock draft selection: OT Will Campbell

The consensus on Graham is he’s one of the best players in the draft, full stop. He could go in the top three or slide out of the top 10. First-year head coach and defensive-minded Aaron Glenn would love to get his hands on a player who could anchor the Jets’ defensive line for years to come.

8. Carolina Panthers – Tetairoa McMillan, WR – Arizona

Last mock draft selection: LB Jalon Walker

The chance to take a player like Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams to help the defense is enticing, but so is grabbing a 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver to help emerging quarterback Bryce Young with the 34-year-old Adam Thielen on the final year of his three-year, $25 million contract.

9. New Orleans Saints – Shedeur Sanders, QB – Colorado

Last mock draft selection: OT Armand Membou

The Saints have plenty of needs, like on the offensive line after Ryan Ramczyk retired last week following a seven-year career and a knee injury that kept him out of the entire 2024 season. But, quarterback Derek Carr might also miss time in the regular season and he doesn’t seem to be the long-term solution under center. Sanders falling to first-year head coach Kellen Moore is a great way to start Moore’s tenure.

Last mock draft selection: Edge Mykel Williams

Instead of using a draft simulator, it’s time to take inventory of whom the Bears talked to on their top-30 visits.

In the last two NFL Drafts, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has drafted players in the first round that he also brought in for a top-30 visit. This includes Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Darnell Wright. There’s no reason to assume he’ll deviate from that path. Here are the top players Poles has done extensive work on, in no order:

RB Ashton Jeanty TE Tyler Warren OT Will Campbell EDGE Shemar Stewart

In our projections, Jeanty and Campbell are off the board. It comes down to Stewart and Warren. We project the Bears will take Warren, who met with the Bears at the NFL Combine and reportedly held a private workout with the Bears in attendance.

Ben Johnson heavily utilizes 12 personnel, meaning he uses plenty of two-tight end sets with one running back. Right now, the Bears have Cole Kmet locked in long-term and Durham Smythe behind Kmet. Warren would give Johnson a second tight end, who is one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft, who the Bears can utilize in the passing game, running game and as an offensive weapon in multiple ways.

This draft is deep with offensive linemen, running backs and pass rushers. The Bears can add at those positions with their two second-round selections. There’s only one Warren. If you thought Johnson was a genius with his "Stumble Bum" plays, think of what he can do with Warren.

Previous Chicago Bears Mock Drafts