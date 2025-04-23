2025 NFL Draft: How to watch draft coverage, where and when the Chicago Bears pick

It's officially draft week, meaning we're hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft as the Chicago Bears will add a player they hope is a key part of their future.

Here's how to watch Bears Draft Live, the 2025 NFL Draft and when to expect the Bears to make their selections.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

TV: ESPN, ABC and NFL Network

Stream: ESPN or NFL Network Live

When: 7 p.m. on Thursday / 6 p.m. on Friday / 11 a.m. on Saturday

The 2025 NFL Draft is a three-day event that takes place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All 32 NFL teams will have a chance to select college football players who are both eligible to be drafted and have entered their names in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft is seven rounds in total, with the first round commencing on Thursday, the second and third rounds commencing on Friday and the final four rounds commencing on Saturday.

How to watch Bears Draft Live

TV: FOX 32

Stream: FOX 32 Chicago Live Stream and FOX LOCAL

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fox 32 Sports team of Lou Canellis, Cassie Carlson and Tina Nguyen will preview the draft with Bears Draft live, an hour-and-a-half special that previews the 2025 NFL Draft and the different directions the Bears could take.

Lou Canellis will be live at the Bears' Draft Party at Solider Field, Cassie Carlson will be live from the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and Tina Nguyen will be live from Bears' headquarters at Halas Hall.

Featured article

When will the Chicago Bears pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks

Here is where the Bears will pick in the 2025 draft. The Bears did not receive a compensatory draft selection for this draft.

First Round: 10

Second Round: 39 (from Panthers) and 41

Third Round: 72

Fifth Round: 148

Seventh Round: 233 (from Bengals) and 240 (from Browns)

The Bears will most likely make their first-round selection between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m on Thursday night. They will most likely make their second-round picks between 6:45 and 7:15 on Friday evening.

On Saturday, the timing varies depending on whether the Bears decide to trade their selections to move up or down in the draft.

There are 10 minutes to make a selection in the first round of the draft, seven minutes to make a selection in the second round, five minutes to select in rounds three through six and four minutes in the seventh round.

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

Date: April 24-26

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

After taking over Detroit in 2024, the 2025 NFL Draft will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft will take over Lambeau Field and the Titletown District of Green Bay.

This will mark the third NFC North city the draft has been held. Previously, the draft was held in Chicago in 2015 and 2016 before touring across different cities. Now, Minnesota is the only NFC North city the draft has not been held in.