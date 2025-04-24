2025 NFL Draft: Live updates as the Chicago Bears pick 10th in the first round

It's finally draft day.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is Thursday night, and after months of speculation we'll finally know who the Chicago Bears are picking in the first round.

Follow along with us here as we have live updates on the Chicago Bears from the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

5:00 p.m. - Gearing up for the NFL Draft

Green Bay is filling up with draft fans. Bears fans made the trip, according to FOX 32's Cassie Carlson.

Halas Hall is quiet at the moment as the draft is still two hours from commencing.

The Bears can pick what direction they choose

On the eve of draft day, the Chicago Bears are in the best spot given the circumstances.

Obviously, they’d like to pick somewhere other than No. 10 overall. A tumultuous season saw to that. But, given everything that’s happened in the past year, the Bears are in a relatively good place.

They have a head coach, a quarterback and a united vision in place.

On Thursday, and this entire weekend, the Bears can choose what kind of team they want to be during the 2025 NFL Draft because they’re controlling everything they can control.

The rest, as in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, is out of their control.

"We have no feel right now," Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham said. "We’ll see."

If there’s anything this pre-draft process has told us, it’s that the 2025 NFL Draft is going to be strange. Ryan Poles’ choice to describe it would be "wild."

"I feel really confident where we're at," he said. "I think this one's going to be a little wild."

