4 Nations Face-Off Final: How to watch USA vs. Canada, TV channel, scores, start time

The 4 Nations Face-Off has taken the hockey world by storm. All the bragging rights come down to Thursday.

USA and Canada play for the international tournament's championship on Thursday evening.

The combination tournament between the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association featured NHL stars separated into four teams representing the countries with the most NHL players: Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. The Face-Off is temporarily replacing the NHL's annual All-Star Game for 2025.

This will be the last of seven games played from February 12–20, 2025.

Here's how to watch the highly anticipated match-up between USA and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.

When to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs. Canada

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The 4 Nations Face-Off championship coverage begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT with ESPN's pregame coverage. Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will lead pregame coverage.

Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play duties for the game, while Ray Ferraro will be the analyst. Emily Kaplan reports from the ice from ESPN.

How to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs. Canada

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+ and Disney+

Radio: Sirius XM

The two neighboring nations played each other once already in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It was a contentious 3-1 win by Team USA, where Jake Guentzel scored the first goal and the empty-net dagger, while Dylan Larkin scored USA's second goal. It's impossible to talk about the game without mentioning the three fights in the first nine seconds of the game.

It doesn't end there, either. Before the game, fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem before the game even began. Fans followed the boos by passionately singing "O Canada."

This game will not be in Montreal, however. It'll be in Boston. Expect the Canadians to get a, well, warm welcome to put it lightly.

4 Nations Face-Off results

Feb. 12: Canada 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Feb. 13: United States 6, Finland 1

Feb. 15: Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

Feb. 15: United States 3, Canada 1

Feb. 17: Canada 5, Finland 3

Feb. 17: Sweden 2, United States 1

Feb. 20: United States vs. Canada