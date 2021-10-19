ALCS Game 4: Win $10,000 of Big Papi's money free with FOX Bet Super 6

article

The American League Championship Series has been just grand for the Boston Red Sox .

Following Kyle Schwarber ’s grand slam in the second inning on Monday night – the spark that ignited Boston’s runaway 12-3 win over the Houston Astros – the Red Sox have now hit three slams in this series, becoming the first team in playoff history to accomplish such a feat during a single postseason series.

Now, with Boston up 2-1 in the ALCS, the Houston Astros are in a heap of trouble, and they need former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke to go deeper than any Houston starting pitcher has gone in the series. (Breaking through the third inning would be a good start.) The Red Sox, meanwhile, will call on Nick Pivetta , who was critical in relief during the Game 3 extra-inning win over the Rays in the ALDS.

To help you win big, here are the six questions for Game 4 on Tuesday night, plus some quick thoughts and predictions on each.

Which player will hit the first home run for the Red Sox?

Alex Verdugo , Kiké Hernández , Xander Bogaerts , J.D. Martinez , Kyle Schwarber, Other/No HR

The story of the series has been the power explosion from the mighty Boston lineup, which has smashed 20 homers in eight postseason games. Hernandez and Rafael Devers have been the big bats in the lineup, and Devers might be the secret pick on this one.

Prediction: Other/No HR

Which team will throw the most strikeouts, and how many will they have?

Astros, Red Sox or tie, with ranges from 1 to 13-plus

The strikeout numbers in this series have been relatively tame compared to the norm in baseball in 2021. The two teams combined for 15 in Game 3, and we haven’t had one of those jaw-dropping strikeout performances yet.

Greinke could be the best bet for one of those dominating pitching performances, but even that’s not a given.

Prediction: Astros, 11

Which team will have the most hits and how many will they have?

Astros, Red Sox or tie, with ranges from 1 to 13-plus

In each of the first three games, the team that had the most hits in the contest tallied 11 hits on the night. It is more likely with the way that Boston’s bats are swinging right now that they reach that number.

Prediction: Red Sox, 11 hits

Which team will have the most runners left on base and how many will they have?

Astros, Red Sox or tie, with ranges from 1 to 17-plus

There weren't a lot of ducks left on the pond at Fenway on Monday night. That’s because the Red Sox cleaned them off the bases for most of the night, and the Astros seemed to just spin their wheels for most of the evening at the plate in what was a fairly lackluster effort.

Prediction: Red Sox, 5-6

Which team will have the most extra base hits and how many will they have?

Astros, Red Sox or tie, with ranges from 1 to 9-plus

Boston has 13 extra base hits in the series, a trend that tends to fit the model of success they have enjoyed for most of the playoff runs they’ve had over the last 20 years.

The Astros have just five for the series, and only one of those is a non-homer.

Prediction: Red Sox, 4

Which team will win and by how many runs?

Astros or Red Sox, with ranges from 1 to 9-plus

It’s hard to imagine a game getting away from the Astros for the third straight night. But going against Boston right now feels kind of foolish, especially at Fenway.

And if the Red Sox win tonight, it would seem likely that the series will end there in 5 on Wednesday.

Prediction: Red Sox by 2

