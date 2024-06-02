Angel Reese, Chicago Sky fined after loss to Indiana Fever

article

The Chicago Sky and rookie Angel Reese were fined after Saturday's loss to the Indiana Fever.

Reese was fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available for interviews after the team's 71-70 loss.

Reese recorded 8 points and 13 rebounds in her first professional game against the top overall pick, Caitlin Clark. Clark had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Clark was on the receiving end of a hard hip-check from the Sky's Chennedy Carter in the third quarter. As the whistle blew, the ESPN broadcast caught Reese getting up off the bench and appearing to cheer on Carter. She was also the first one to greet the veteran player as the quarter ended.

The Sky fell to 3-4 with the loss and the organization was fined $5,000 for failing to adhere to the WNBA's media availability policies.

The Fever (2-8) recorded their first home win of the season. The Sky will host the New York Liberty Tuesday at Wintrust Arena.

