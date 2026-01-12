Bears fans on cloud nine after thrilling Packers victory: 'Best day ever'

The Brief Bears fans heading out of Union Station were surprised by a "Victory Monday" pep rally celebrating Chicago’s latest win. The Leo High School Boys Choir sang "Bear Down" as the Bears’ Monster Squad handed out rally gear and posed for photos with fans. Commuters are now riding that energy into Sunday’s matchup against the Rams at Soldier Field.



Commuters leaving Union Station this morning were greeted by a surprise "Victory Monday" pep rally organized by the Chicago Bears.

What we know:

As the Leo High School Boys Choir sang "Bear Down", the Bears Monster Squad passed out rally towels, beaded necklaces, wristbands, and buttons. And everyone, it seemed, wanted a selfie with Staley Da Bear.

"This is like the best year to watch football for the Chicago Bears," said college student Keian Jao. "This is our time. This is our year. The Super Bowl? We got that and I’ll tell you, Caleb Williams’ gonna get us right. Colston Loveland‘s gonna get us right. Every one of the Chicago Bears team gonna get us right," Jao said.

What they're saying:

The fans we talked to were still reliving Saturday night‘s nailbiter against the Green Bay Packers.

"Best game I’ve ever seen in my life," one commuter said.

"It was amazing. It was actually so crazy. I was with all of my best friends from college, so it’s nice to get everybody together and then seeing them win was just the best day ever," said another fan.

Other fans are looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

"I think the Rams coming to Chicago in January is going to be a huge advantage for the Bears," said Dave Kanter. "But I know this time I’m not going to give up on the Bears ever."

Kanter said he very nearly did just that Saturday night but will now stay watch the game until the final second.

"I'm excited for the city of Chicago. It’s amazing," said Mary.

"It’s a sense of community. I mean the whole city has been brought together. But that fourth quarter,it’s a whirlwind of emotions. When all the fans come back together and the team just connects, it’s electric. It’s the coolest thing ever," said a fan who’s attending Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.

The Bears' locker room chant — "Good, Better, Best" — certainly resonates with the Leo High School Choir, which faced their own version of the playoffs on America's Got Talent. Now they’re cheering for the talent on the Chicago Bears.