Bears trade Adam Shaheen to Miami Dolphins for conditional late-round draft pick

Tight end Adam Shaheen has been traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears for a conditional late-round draft pick.

Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes, and his roster spot with the team in 2020 was in jeopardy.

In Miami, he'll compete with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Chicago took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft.

BEARS CANCEL SEASON TICKET PACKAGES BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC

DC'S FOOTBALL TEAM TO BE CALLED "WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM" UNTIL NAME IS CHOSEN

FANS AT NFL GAMES WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS