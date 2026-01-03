Blackhawks drop Capitals to 0-5 in shootouts, beat Washington in 6 rounds for a 3-2 win

article

Nick Foligno scored in the sixth round of a shootout to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

The Capitals fell to 0-5 in shootouts this season. Sonny Milano gave Washington a brief lead when he scored in the fifth round, but former Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky tied it for the Blackhawks. Then Jakob Chychrun failed to score for Washington and Foligno ended it.

Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Chicago in regulation, and Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard scored for the Capitals. Leonard tied it with 8:42 left in the third period.

The Capitals lost forward Tom Wilson, who was picked earlier in the week for Canada’s Olympic team , in the first period to an apparent leg injury . Washington was also without forward Aliaksei Protas because of a lower-body injury.

The Blackhawks have won back-to-back games for the first time since mid-November. Washington earned points in 13 of 14 games from Nov. 15 through Dec. 11, but the Capitals are just 3-6-2 since.

This was Washington’s first meeting with Chicago since April 4, when Alex Ovechkin scored twice against the Blackhawks to tie Wayne Gretzky’s career record of 894 .

Donato opened the scoring after just 73 seconds in the first period when he tipped in a shot by Ilya Mikheyev. Strome answered when he put away a rebound off a shot by Ethen Frank.

Teravainen flipped the puck over sprawling goalie Logan Thompson on a second-period power play for a 2-1 lead.

