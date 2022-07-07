Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for draft picks

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded center Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens, the team confirmed Thursday.

In return, the Hawks will reportedly receive the 13th and 66th overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Earlier in the day, the Hawks traded Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators.

Later in the night with their first pick in the draft, the team chose Kevin Korchinski.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.