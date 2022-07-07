Chicago Blackhawks pick Kevin Korchinski in first-round of 2022 NHL Draft

In the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night selected Kevin Korchinski.

The Blackhawks picked seventh in the draft when they chose Korchinski.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: Kevin Korchinski is drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Korchinski is a defenseman, standing 6-foot-2, weighing 185 pounds, and shoots left-handed.

Korchinski is from Canada.

Earlier in the day, the Blackhawks traded away both Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.