Brewers-Cubs game at Wrigley rained out and will be made up as part of a split DH on Aug. 18

The scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 18. The first game will start at 1:20 and the second at 7:05 p.m.

The Brewers and Cubs are scheduled to play the final game of what was to be a three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, will pitch Thursday. Taillon has won five straight starts and has a 1.91 ERA during the span.

The Brewers did not name a starter.

Righty Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00) had been slated to make his second start on Wednesday after winning his major league debut versus St. Louis last Thursday.

The hard-throwing 23-year-old tossed five-plus innings of hitless ball, striking out five and walking four in a 6-0 Milwaukee win. Misiorowski left facing the first hitter in the sixth because of right leg cramps.

Chicago topped Milwaukee 5-3 in Tuesday’s series opener behind Seiya Suzuki’s three-run homer and Pete Crow-Amstrong’s solo shot.