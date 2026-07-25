Chicago Bears 2026 training camp preview: Which rookies will make an impact?

The Brief The Chicago Bears open training camp on July 28, when all the veterans report to start preparing for the 2026 NFL season. In preparation for the start of camp, FOX Chicago is taking a look at the Bears’ depth chart, position by position. This preview will start with quarterbacks and end with the rookies when they report to Halas Hall on July 25.



The Chicago Bears rookies have reported to training camp.

The 2026 Draft Class – along with the quarterbacks – reported to Halas Hall for camp, which officially begins with its first practice on July 29.

Here's how we preview the Bears rookie class heading into training camp, including how much impact they could make in the 2026 season.

Round 1, Pick 25: Dillon Thieneman - S Oregon

Thieneman hasn't won the starting safety job, but he is in a perfect position to do exactly that.

Coming out of Oregon, Thieneman was prepared for the NFL. He played a free safety role at Purdue before transitioning to a rover-style safety position with the Ducks. He'll have a strong safety role with the Bears.

With Coby Bryant at the free safety position, Thieneman can focus on being an all-around safety that thrives in the box while also playing well in coverage.

He has to win the starting job, but all signs point to him beating out Elijah Hicks or Cam Lewis to be a Week 1 starter and an impact player.

Impact: High

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Round 2, Pick 57: Logan Jones - C, Iowa

This is a difficult player to chart because Jones very well might be an impact player, but in the future.

Garrett Bradbury is entrenched as the starting center, and will have to lose that starting job as much as Jones has to earn it.

If Jones doesn't win that job, he won't see much playing time as a rookie. That might not be the worst thing, however. Sitting in Ben Johnson's offense for a year would be beneficial for a center that was drafted because of his football IQ.

Impact: TBD

Round 3, Pick 69: Sam Roush - TE, Stanford

Unlike Jones, Roush won't start but will have a chance to make an immediate impact.

He was drafted in order for the Bears to play 13 personnel this season with three tight ends. If he earns his position in camp, the Bears' offense will be diverse immediately.

If that happens, he'll have a high impact as a rookie blocking with the chance to earn few targets in the passing game.

Impact: High

Round 3, Pick 89: Zavion Thomas - WR, LSU

Thomas already showed a penchant for turning short throws into big gains during OTAs and minicamp, and there will most likely be a few plays in the offense that feature that skill set.

However, Thomas will have a chance to make the most impact on special teams.

Thomas could be the Bears' punt or kick returner in 2026, giving him opportunities to make plays with the football in multiple phases of the game.

Impact: Moderate

Round 4, Pick 124: Malik Muhammad - CB, Texas

Muhammad's floor is a rotational cornerback who could fill in for Tyrique Stevenson or Jaylon Johnson, but his ceiling is a starting cornerback.

Muhammad's game and size reflects what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes in his outside corners, and Muhammad has the mentality to earn a challenge for a starting spot right away.

It won't be surprising when his name is one of the most repeated names during training camp, considering how the Bears love his tangible and intangible traits.

Impact: Rotational Corner

Round 5, Pick 166: Keyshaun Elliott - LB, Arizona State

Elliott is in a linebacker room that features multiple veterans. Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards and D'Marco Jackson figure to headline that unit, but there's a chance for Elliott to see defensive snaps if he shines a bit brighter in camp than Ruben Hyppolite II, Jack Sanborn or Noah Sewell.

The Bears tend to err on the side of caution defensively in the shape of experience, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Elliott play mostly on special teams.

However, he spoke at length about how much he loved playing on special teams, so that won't be an immediate problem for him.

Impact: Special Teams

Round 6, Pick 213: Jordan van den Berg - DT, Georgia Tech

Jordan van den Berg will have a difficult time cracking the Bears' defensive line rotation as a rookie because that rotation is a veteran heavy line up.

However, van den Berg can see time on special teams, specifically as a blocking specialist. He blocked kicks in college, and is athletic enough to cover in the kick return game.

Impact: Rotational Defensive Tackle

Chicago Bears 2026 Camp Previews