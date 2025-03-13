Chicago Bears to add Olamide Zaccheaus to receiver room | Reports

The Chicago Bears have added depth to their wide receiver room.

According to reports, the Bears are signing former Commanders receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. NFL Network first reported the signing.

Zaccheaus had a career-high 45 catches and three touchdowns last season with Washington on the team's run to the NFC Championship game.

In his six-year NFL career, Zaccheaus has spent four in Atlanta, one in Philadelphia and the past year in Washington. He has 149 career receptions and 13 career touchdowns.

What it means for the Bears

Zaccheaus' signing means the Bears might be moving in a different direction at receiver.

It remains to be seen what the Bears do with Keenan Allen. Allen listed the Bears, Rams and Chargers as teams he would move on to when he became a free agent after the 2024 season.

However, the Bears could forgo re-signing Allen as DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are already key figures for the future of the Bears. Zaccheaus had a standout year in Washington in 2024, and brings skill to the receiving room as well as with special teams in the return game.

Zaccheaus had 17 punt returns for 179 yards in 2024.