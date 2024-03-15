Chicago Bears agree to terms with receiver Dante Pettis

The Chicago Bears are bringing back a familiar face on offense.

Dante Pettis agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears, the team announced on Friday.

Pettis has been with the Bears for the last two years. He played in all 17 games and started seven in the 2022 season.

In 2023, Pettis was re-signed in April. However, he was placed on injured reserve on August 26 and was later released on September 6, 2023, with an injury settlement.

On Thursday evening, the Bears added to their receiver room by trading for Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen for a draft pick.

In Chicago, Pettis has caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. In his career, Pettis has caught 71 passes for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With Pettis, the Bears also deepen their special teams. Pettis was the Bears' primary punt returner when he played in Chicago 2022.