Chicago Bears announce a move at quarterback, agreeing to terms with Brett Rypien: What it means for the Bears

The Chicago Bears announced they've agreed to terms with D’Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Jonathan Owens and Matt Pryor.

As a bonus, they've announced a move at quarterback.

The Bears announced they've agreed to terms with quarterback Brett Rypien on a one-year deal.

Rypien, the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mar Rypien, has been in the NFL since 2020. He's played in 10 games for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, starting four.

Rypien has thrown for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions in his NFL career. He played at Boise State in college.

Rypien had a roller coaster of an ending to the 2023 season.

On Nov. 7, 2023, the Los Angeles Rams waived Rypien after he was active for 11 games, playing in two and starting one. On Nov. 10, The Seattle Seahawks signed Rypien to their practice squad; the Seahawks elevated Rypien to their active roster on Nov. 23.

On Dec. 5, the New York Jets signed Rypien for the rest of the season.

Now, he'll join the Bears through OTAs and presumably training camp.

What it means for the Bears

The 2024 offseason figures to be a wild one when it comes to the Bears and their quarterbacks.

Is Caleb Williams coming to Chicago? What happens to Justin Fields if that's the case? We can't forget about Tyson Bagent, either.

Rypien's addition is routine. The Bears are adding competition to their quarterback depth chart with a player that's started NFL games before.

Rypien may have bounced around the league in the last few months, but he has valuable NFL experience that can't be ignored. The Bears know this.

After Fields was injured against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears started undrafted rookie Bagent at quarterback for four games. Bagent went 2-2 in those four starts.

Rypien should create competition at quarterback with Bagent at the very least as the Bears continue to move into an offseason that will define the future of the Bears.

"I look at situations. I look at the guys that can operate third down, two-minute and the end-of-the-game situations," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said about what he's looking for in quarterbacks at the combine. "That, to me, is a separator."