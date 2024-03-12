Chicago Bears reportedly agree to terms with former Packer & Simone Biles husband Jonathan Owens

The Chicago Bears will make their first defensive signing after the start of the free agency negotiating period, and it's a face the Bears have seen recently.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, the Bears have agreed to terms with safety Jonathan Owens. Owens' agent confirmed the agreement to NFL Network.

Owens is married to U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

Owens, who played for the Packers last season, totaled 84 tackles. Prior to his stint in Green Bay, Owens played for the Houston Texans for four seasons.

This is the second defensive signing the Bears have made this offseason, but the first since free agency opened. Former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard was the first defensive signing, which was reported on Sunday.

Owens' signing brings key depth to the Bears defensive backfield, which saw the departure of former All-Pro Eddie Jackson in February after the Bears released Jackson after six seasons with the franchise.

What Owens brings to the Bears

Owens brings defensive depth to the Bears' secondary. He also brings sound tackling.

Owens was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-rated safeties in terms of run-stop rate.

In 2022, Owens started 17 games for the Houston Texans and recorded 125 total tackles while recorded four defended passes. Last season in Green Bay, Owens recorded three defended passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Owens will join Jaquan Brisker as a strong safety on the Bears roster.

Of course, Owens also brings an American sports legend to the Soldier Field sidelines. Biles, a four-time Olympic gold gymnast, attended Packers games to support Owens.

"just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I," Biles wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!"