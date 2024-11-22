Chicago Bears to be without starting safety, but get good news for offensive line

The Chicago Bears will be down to their third-string safety on Sunday against Minnesota, but do get some good news for their offensive line.

According to the last injury report of the week, the Bears will be without safety Elijah Hicks and reserve offensive lineman Ryan Bates this weekend.

Hicks, who rolled his ankle in the loss to Green Bay, was filling in for starting safety Jaquan Brisker.

Bates, who was sidelined after the Week 1 win over Tennessee, returned to action against New England but suffered a concussion against Green Bay.

Good news for the O-Line

The Bears did get some good news.

Even though Bates will miss Sunday's game, starting guard Teven Jenkins will return after suffering an ankle injury against New England.

Rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadije might also return. He was injured in the Bears' loss to Washington and has missed the games against Arizona, New England and Green Bay since. The Bears' third-round pick is listed as questionable.

Two Bears' offensive weapons listed as ‘questionable’

The Bears had running back D'Andre Swift listed as questionable after he didn't practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. He practiced Thursday in a limited capacity, but was a full participant on Friday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was given a "questionable" designation. He practiced all week, but rolled his ankle in Friday's practice.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is hopeful Allen plays on Sunday.

The Bears' secondary

Without Hicks patrolling the secondary, the Bears will have to look to more reserves to fill those openings.

The Bears' depth chart lists Tarvarius Moore as the reserve strong safety behind Hicks. However, when Hicks left Sunday's game against Green Bay, reserve safety Jonathan Owens took his place.