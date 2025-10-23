Why the Chicago Bears are confident rookie Colston Loveland can step up with Cole Kmet potentially out

If you ask Colston Loveland, he has no issue with where he’s at.

The Chicago Bears’ first-round pick came into this season with high expectations that come with being a top-10 selection. Players are rarely selected that high to play sparingly as a rookie.

But, Loveland doesn’t look ahead or behind him. He’s biding his time with the team that's surrounding him.

"I'm having fun out there right now," Loveland said Wednesday. "I'm playing ball with the guys, I can't complain."

Now, however, the Gooding, Idaho, native might be thrust into the spotlight.

What we know:

Last Sunday’s win over the Saints came with a caveat.

During the second half of a 26-14 win, the Chicago Bears announced Cole Kmet was doubtful to return with a back injury. Kmet missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, nursing his injured back.

Even if Kmet plays Sunday vs. Baltimore, it would be in a reduced capacity. It leaves a hole in the offense where Kmet has been one of head coach Ben Johnson’s most trusted skill players.

This opens up a door for Loveland.

The Bears’ first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will get his chance to be the top tight end in Johnson’s tight end friendly offense if Kmet is sidelined. This comes in a game where the Bears’ passing offense is looking to get back on track after it struggled to pull away against the Saints.

Loveland most likely won’t single handedly lift the Bears’ offense – that’s something the entire offensive unit has to do – but the Bears have trust in their rookie tight end to pick up the slack if Kmet can’t go.

"I know that the production six games into it isn't what any of us maybe had looked for from a number perspective, but he's impacting games in a very positive fashion for us," Johnson said. "He's a reason why our offense is going to continue to get better."

The tight end production has been missing through six games in Chicago. The Bears are tied with Tampa Bay for last in the league with 32 tight end targets. Cleveland and Arizona lead the league with 82 tight end targets. Eighteen NFL tight ends have more individual targets than the Bears' tight ends room as a whole.

Still, even with the lack of passing production, the Bears have called Loveland’s number in two clutch moments.

The Bears went to Loveland on third and five after the two-minute warning on the drive that set up a game-winning field goal. They went to him again on fourth and seven after the two-minute warning against the Saints leading by 12, where a first down would allow them to run out the clock and snuff out any chance at a comeback in the waning minutes.

Both plays resulted in first downs. Both plays have helped lead to wins. Loveland stayed ready for those moments.

"Whenever my number's called, I gotta go make a play," Loveland said. "I believe it’s going to come where there’ll be a game where I get my opportunity, so I just got to make the most of it."

That’s no surprise to the Bears. They’ve seen his mentality remain steady since Day 1 at Halas Hall.

"Since he's entered the building, for a rookie, he's one of the more professional guys I've ever been around," Johnson said. "His approach to practice, to meetings, it's outstanding. And so, mentally, he can handle all of it. Physically, I think he continues to grow."

Now, Loveland is in line for a bigger role vs. Baltimore.

The Ravens have a solid defense. Former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith patrols the second level, and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton is a game-changing safety. The Bears need Loveland as a blocker and as a receiver.

Still, no matter what, the Bears have confidence in their rookie tight end no matter what role he’s asked to play.

"We really haven't found something we don't think Colson's good at yet," Bears passing game coordinator Press Taylor said. "We will keep building. I think we're just scratching the surface with where he can go with it."

Big picture view:

If comparison is the thief of joy, then Colts’ rookie tight end and fellow first-round pick Tyler Warren could be charged with a felony grand larceny with how many "what ifs" Bears fans have already thought in their minds.

Warren has been used in nearly every way for the Colts’ offense as Indianapolis has rushed out to a 5-2 start in the season. Warren was the No. 14 overall pick in the draft, compared to Loveland’s selection at No. 10 overall.

Just as the Bears said after they selected Loveland over Warren in April, Loveland’s skill set fits what Johnson wants to do offensively as a blocker and a receiver. Just because Loveland hasn’t factored into the passing game much doesn’t mean he won’t. This is especially true in Johnson’s offense, where the staff stresses it has schemes for Loveland they just haven’t used yet.

"That's the beauty of coaching and designing a game plan is: ‘how do we utilize the skillset that everybody has?’" Taylor said. "Certain concepts will be featured based on how it fits this player."

So far, the Bears have seen how Loveland works in two clutch situations on choice routes. Those routes change based on the defensive coverage in front of the tight end, and the quarterback needs to be on the same page with his tight end in those moments.

Loveland showed defensive recognition and more traits on those two plays alone.

"I think he's a plus receiver. He’s really good within the route creating separation," Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "He's really friendly to throw to, he's a big target. In those crunch time moments, I think that we're building that chemistry with Caleb of him being more comfortable throwing to him in those moments."

The Bears are hoping he creates more moments if called upon this Sunday with Kmet potentially sidelined.

Even if Loveland catches a few passes, or none at all, he’s prepared to do whatever he’s asked.

"What I'm worried about is winning games, and we've been doing that," Loveland said. "We've got to get a lot better."