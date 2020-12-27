Chicago Bears keep playoff hopes alive by beating Jaguars 41-17

article

Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17 in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to the Bears' short-term fate.

Jacksonville set a franchise record by losing its 14th consecutive game and moved a step closer to locking up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

That means an opportunity to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Bears can clinch an NFC playoff spot by beating Green Bay next week.

