Chicago Bears load up with 11 draft picks, including 8 on final day

New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles was a busy man in his first NFL draft.

He added 11 players over the final two days after sitting out the first round and addressed needs in all areas.

The Bears believe they got a potential starter opposite cornerback Jaylon Johnson when they took Washington's Kyler Gordon in the second round at No. 39 overall and added to the secondary again when they grabbed Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker at No. 48.

The Bears also got a receiver in the third round when they grabbed Tennessee's Velus Jones at No. 71 on Friday. The Bears wound up with eight more picks after a flurry of trades Saturday.

