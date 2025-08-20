Chicago Bears lose DB Terell Smith for the season, place Deion Hankins on IR

The Chicago Bears expected the worst on the injury front, and got bad news for their secondary.

Defensive back Terell Smith will miss the season with an injury, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Smith was carted off Soldier Field after sustaining a non-contact injury covering a Buffalo Bills receiver. It looked as though Smith landed awkwardly on his knee, and went to the ground. Johnson said on Sunday Smith's injury was the most serious of the injuries the Bears sustained on Sunday.

:Smitty's was the most concerning of that bunch that didn't look good," Johnson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him going forward."

The Chicago Tribune reported Smith suffered a torn patellar tendon, which would sideline him for the regular season.

"It turns out that's going to be the case," Johnson said on Wednesday. "He's going to be for the season with his injuries."

This deals a massive blow to the Bears' secondary depth. Jaylon Johnson is working his way back from a leg injury he suffered while training in the offseason and rookie Zah Frazier has yet to report to training camp while tending to a personal matter, but Smith was a cornerback the Bears looked ever since drafting him into the league out of Minnesota.in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith has played in 26 games in the NFL, starting six. He's recorded 10 pass break ups and an interception during his two seasons in Chicago. When Tyrique Stevenson botched the Hail Mary play vs. Washington that led to the heartbreaking loss. Smith took Stevenson's place in the starting lineup after that. He had a goal-line interception on Jordan Love at Soldier Field vs. Green Bay.

What's next:

The Bears are still waiting on word regarding injuries to Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson, but the Bears placed Deion Hankins on injured reserve with a quad injury he suffered during Sunday's preseason game vs. Buffalo.

The Bears signed running back Royce Freeman with help needed at running back for Friday's preseason finale vs. Kansas City. The Bears also worked out running backs Kylin James and Dillon Johnson, but officially signed Freeman.