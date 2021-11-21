Chicago Bears now 3-7 after another late letdown from defense

Expand / Collapse search

By Gene Chamberlain
CHICAGO - Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Bears to a late lead after a rib injury to Justin Fields. 

But Chicago's defense suffered another late letdown in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

A 30-yard completion to Sammy Watkins on third-and-12 set up the winning points and the Bears lost for the fifth straight time. 

It's possible Fields might not be able to play against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. 

The Bears have dropped eight straight games following a bye. Chicago is now 3-7.

